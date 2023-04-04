When Do Southwest Michigan’s Farmers Markets Open for the Season?

A sure sign of spring is when local farmers markets start to blossom throughout Southwest Michigan. Though we're not quite there yet, it won't be long before vendors will start peddling their wares and fresh produce at these outdoor farm markets.

In fact, WWMT reports a new $50,000 grant was just approved to add both a new playground and event space to the Kalamazoo Farmers Market in an effort to provide residents with fresh, local produce year-round.

Now that April is here the Kalamazoo Winter Market is set to wrap up in the coming weeks. Here's when the area outdoor farmers markets are set to open this season:

A Spring Fling farmers market will take place in downtown Plainwell on April 15, 22, and 29 of this year in preparation for the opening day of the regular season in mid-May.

The Portage farmers market runs each Sunday from May through October at Portage City Hall. This year the market will open on May 7, 2023.

This market runs year-round in downtown Holland at 150 W 8th Street. From January to April the market is held indoors at the Holland Civic Center and in May the market moves to its outdoor space next door.

The last day of the Kalamazoo Winter Market will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Starting May 6, 2023, the outdoor market will be held each Saturday at 1204 Bank Street. Don't forget about Night Market starting in June!

Located in the Church of God parking lot in downtown Otsego, the farmers market will open for the season on May 20, 2023, and run each Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Facebook page for the Allegan farmers market has stayed eerily quiet since closing for the season last November. Typically the market opens the Thursday prior to Mother's Day, which would be May 11 of this year. The market is held each Thursday on Culter Street from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

This season a farmers market is coming to the pavilion at Pullman town square. The market will be held each Thursday afternoon from 2:00-6:00 p.m. starting June 8, 2023.

