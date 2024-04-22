Three Michigan Cities Named The Best Places To Live In The Nation

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan is an amazing state to call home for many reasons. Its cities offer rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, top-notch education institutions, and much more. And that's why three cities in Michigan were recently named the best places to live in America.

Three Michigan Cities Named Among Best Places To Live In U.S.

Money recently ranked The 50 Best Places To Live In the U.S. Three of the spots on the list were taken by three beloved Michigan cities. Money says they chose 50 cities and towns that offer affordability, good schools, and strong job markets.

First on the list is Kalamazoo, MI. Known for its vibrant downtown area, strong support for local businesses, and commitment to education and innovation. According to Money:

Kalamazoo, or KZoo to those in the know, has an eclectic, quirky vibe that appeals to college kids and families in equal measure.

Ferndale, MI also made the list for its thriving arts scene, diverse dining options, and community events. Also according to Money:

Affordability makes for a sweet cherry on top: Ferndale’s median home price of $240,000 is well below the national average.

The magic of the Motor City is undeniable. Detroit, once known primarily for its struggling economy, has experienced a renaissance in recent years. Money says:

Motor City is still making cars and churning out great music, so don’t forget everything you know about Detroit. But the redevelopment of Detroit, and the hardworking locals who are committed to making it hum, are returning this gritty Great Lakes city to its former glory.

These cities offer a unique blend of culture, community, and opportunity making them stand out as the best in Michigan and the U.S.

