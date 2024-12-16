Indiana residents shop at their local Walmart as a convenient one-stop shop for food, clothing, household items, and more. Because of the variety of items available, Walmart is also a prime spot for stealing. And 16 items are disappearing from Walmart shelves quickly in Indiana due to theft.

These Are The 16 Most Stolen Items From Walmart Stores In Indiana

According to Business Insider, criminal organizations in Indiana steal large quantities of goods from retailers like Walmart and resell them for profit. However, organized crime isn't the only reason Walmart and other retailers see more theft in stores.

Shoplifting is a common problem for stores like Walmart that offer self-checkout options. Though most stores use cameras at kiosks, self-checkout makes shoplifting much easier, as much of the process is based on the honor system.

Walmart recently announced it will limit self-checkout lanes in stores to combat 'shrink', or merchandise loss from factors like theft and scanning errors. Walmart and other retailers are considering other ways to combat shrink and theft at stores such as adding a receipt-scanning gate at self-checkout areas.

According to reports, shoplifters are also admitting they are secretly stealing from retailers like Walmart due to inflation and the prices of basic goods have now become unaffordable. So while big-ticket items like electronics may not be a surprise of items people steal, check out the list below of the most common items stolen from Walmart stores in Indiana now.

Top 16 Items Stolen at Walmart