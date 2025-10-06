Target stores in Michigan provide customers with the convenience of a one-stop shopping experience for household goods, clothing, groceries, and more. With shoplifting on the rise, Target stores in Michigan have reported losses of various items from their shelves, with some items being more popular than others.

These Are The 15 Most Stolen Items From Target Stores In Michigan

According to USA Today, shoplifting is on the rise in Michigan and the U.S., with roughly 1 in 20 consumers having shoplifted within the past year. And while Target is known for being one of the most aggressive retailers in its strategies to combat theft and fraud, shoplifting remains a growing concern, and the items people take may surprise you.

A recent Lending Tree shoplifting survey revealed some surprising results:

The most-shoplifted items are food and, counterintuitively, nonalcoholic drinks.

Nearly all recent shoplifters (90%) reported stealing due to inflation and economic hardship.

Shoplifters are more likely to steal from large chain stores (52%) than mom-and-pop shops (28%).

Nearly half of shoplifters (48%) have been caught in the act.

Target has recently made headlines for changes to its stores throughout the U.S. and Michigan. Some of those changes include updating its policy to address potential return fraud. Target has also reduced the number of self-checkout lanes in favor of more traditional registers to enhance guest experience and prevent theft.

So, which products are getting lifted the most? See if some of your favorites are on the list below.

15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores Target may have the best clearance but according to Financebuzz.com , this popular store also has quite a few items that people love to steal as well. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio