There are plenty of cities in Michigan that even long-time residents have trouble saying them correctly. So it's no surprise to Michiganders when first-time visitors are left scratching their heads over how to pronounce some of the unique city names in the Mitten. But there's one Michigan city that so many people struggle with that it was recently named one of the most difficult to pronounce in America.

Michigan Town Named 'Most Difficult-To-Pronounce' In The Nation

Reader's Digest recently found the most difficult city name to pronounce in every state. Cities like Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes in Alaska, Ocheyedan in Iowa, and Tyewhoppety in Kentucky. And there's one in Michigan that gets butchered more than any other city in the state.

According to Reader's Digest, Sault Ste. Marie leaves visitors stumped. And rightfully so as many think the first word of the town is pronounced 'Salt':

When you arrive in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, don’t be surprised if someone says, “Welcome to the Soo,” because that is, in fact, how the first word of this town’s name is pronounced. The second word is pronounced “Saynt” (or “saint”). The reason for the “e” at the end is the town was named for the Virgin Mary by a French missionary, and the feminine of “St.” in French is “Ste.”

Despite the confusion surrounding its name, Sault Ste. Marie is a beloved destination known for its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant community. You don't have to pronounce it correctly to enjoy its picturesque shores. Check out more of Michigan's most mispronounced cities below.

