8 Ohio Towns Nobody Pronounces Correctly
Ohio is full of towns that are not easy to pronounce. Here are 8 that almost everybody gets wrong.
As a person who once lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, and still wants to spell that city with two Ts, I'm the last person to judge. In fact, I currently live in Michigan, a state chocked full of crazy long names with Native American origins that are super hard to pronounce unless you grew up here. With that being said, let's take a look at the toughest towns to pronounce in the Buckeye state.
Bucyrus (bew SIGH russ)
This small Crawford County town does not look like it sounds.
Chilo, (SHY-lo)
Chilo is a tiny village with less than 100 residents just off of the Ohio River boarding Kentucky.
Russia, (ROO she)
If you don't live near here, you're going to assume it sounds like Russia the country. It does not.
Castalia (kas TAYL yuh)
This is a small village near Cedar Point that has less than 1,000 residents.
Scioto, Sigh OH tuh
Once you start pronouncing Scioto, Ohio correctly, it becomes the most fun to say out loud.
Conneaut (KAHN ee awt)
I will never say this one correctly. You can't make me.
Gratiot (GRAY shot)
We have a town by the same name in Michigan, but is pronounced like a bad word.
Mantua (MAN a way)
The pronunciation of this Ohio town feels too fancy for me.
If you think we missed a better example of an Ohio town that nobody pronounces correctly, please let us know in the comments.
