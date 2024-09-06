Plenty of spots in Michigan claim to be haunted and have a scary story background. This is a great reason to stop by one of these places for a good scare during the spooky season. And if you're looking for one of the most haunted places in America, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Spot Named The Most Haunted Place In The Entire Nation

Country Living recently ranked the 27 Most Haunted Places in America. While most haunted places are areas many may want to avoid, this Michigan gem is a must-see haunted attraction.

Get our free mobile app

The Whitney in Detroit is one of America's most haunted places. Country Living says the ghosts who visit are no need to be a cause for concern:

Stop by the Whitney Restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, for dinner or a drink at its Ghost Bar, and you may find yourself in the company of the original homeowner, David Whitney, or his wife, Flora, whose spirits supposedly lurk around the building. But don’t worry. The phantoms that tend to drop in seem to be friendly, according to employees.

Grab a spooky-themed drink at The Whitney's Ghost Bar, known for the world-famous Witching Hour Martini. And nothing is terrifying about their fine-dining menu including delicious Lobster Bisque and Beef Wellington.

The Whitney also offers a Paranormal Dinner experience where you can 'dine with the spirits' at one of the most haunted places in the Mitten and America.

Read More: Breath-Taking Michigan Attraction Hidden in the Upper Peninsula

What the Hell is There to Do in Hell, Michigan? Here are 13 things you must do when visiting the infamous Hell, Michigan. Just make sure to come back! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon