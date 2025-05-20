With the warm weather months officially arriving in Michigan, residents notice more bugs emerging in the Great Lakes state. Experts warn residents to beware of dangerous insects now invading Michigan and to take precautions to protect themselves.

Experts Warn: Beware Of These Dangerous Insects All Over Michigan

According to pest experts, pest season in Michigan generally starts in mid-spring, with the most active period from mid-June to late July. Michigan homes and yards are prone to various insects this time of year, and there are several in the Great Lakes state whose bite or sting can cause severe complications and could be deadly.

Experts warn residents to take proactive measures to protect themselves from bites or stings. This includes wearing protective clothing, using insect repellent, eliminating breeding grounds, and being aware of dangers like nests and hiding places. And there are several insects that Michigan residents need to look out for now.

According to the World Atlas, Michigan is home to many poisonous insects. Some insects, like blister beetles, are rare but still worry gardeners. Others are a constant presence in the state, and one of the world's most dangerous insects is all over Michigan.

Mosquitoes spread parasites that kill hundreds of thousands of people annually. Certain mosquitoes in Michigan transmit West Nile Virus (WNV), a potentially serious disease that can affect anyone. While mosquitoes are less likely to spread the virus now, avoiding mosquitoes will decrease the chances of getting it.

However, mosquitoes aren't the only insect posing a threat this season. Residents are urged to check the list of insects below for the most dangerous insects in Michigan.

