Could This Be The Most Dangerous Highway In Michigan?
Nearly 2.6 million Michiganders traveled over the extended holiday weekend.
In fact, AAA expected record breaking travel throughout the 4th of July holiday not only in Michigan, but across the U.S.. Did you notice any of the delays during your trip?
Get our free mobile app
How Safe Are Michigan's Roads?
We Michiganders are all too familiar with summer a.k.a. orange barrel season. For all the talk of "fixing the damn roads" and the years-long headaches like the I-94 interchange in Kalamazoo-- what do we have to show for it?
Whether you're coming or leaving the Great Lakes State use extra caution when traveling these highways considered to be among the most dangerous in all of Michigan:
Most Dangerous Highways in Michigan
According to information from the Goldman Acker law firm and the Michigan Traffic Crash Reporting System, these are considered to be among the most dangerous highways in the state.
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
12 Awesome Road/Street Names in Michigan
While Michigan's roads typically lack comedic appeal, a keen eye for some of our road and street names might just provoke a chuckle or two.
Gallery Credit: Google Street View/Google Maps
The Five Most Dangerous Roads in Kalamazoo
We asked, You Answered. These the roads Kalamazoo residents say you should be EXTRA careful on while driving around.
Gallery Credit: Google Maps