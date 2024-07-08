Could This Be The Most Dangerous Highway In Michigan?

Nearly 2.6 million Michiganders traveled over the extended holiday weekend.

In fact, AAA expected record breaking travel throughout the 4th of July holiday not only in Michigan, but across the U.S.. Did you notice any of the delays during your trip?

Get our free mobile app

How Safe Are Michigan's Roads?

We Michiganders are all too familiar with summer a.k.a. orange barrel season. For all the talk of "fixing the damn roads" and the years-long headaches like the I-94 interchange in Kalamazoo-- what do we have to show for it?

westnedge ave construction Westnedge Ave. Construction, Kalamazoo Michigan - Brandon James/TSM loading...

Whether you're coming or leaving the Great Lakes State use extra caution when traveling these highways considered to be among the most dangerous in all of Michigan:

12 Awesome Road/Street Names in Michigan While Michigan's roads typically lack comedic appeal, a keen eye for some of our road and street names might just provoke a chuckle or two. Gallery Credit: Google Street View/Google Maps