As Michigan drivers navigate busy roadways, staying safe and avoiding accidents is a top priority. While accidents can happen anywhere, crashes occur more frequently at certain intersections in Michigan. There's one intersection where extreme caution should be used as it's ranked one of the most dangerous in Michigan and lands on the list of one of the deadliest in America.

Michigan's Most Dangerous Intersection Named Deadliest In America

Roughly 1 in 4 fatal car crashes in the United States happen at an intersection, according to data from the National Highway Transit Safety Association. The NHTSA recently released crash data on “deadly intersections” where at least three fatal crashes occurred. One intersection in Michigan remains one of the Top 10 deadliest in the nation.

Coming in at #10 on the list of deadliest intersections in the U.S. is the intersection at N Gera Rd and Holland Rd in Frankenmuth, MI. Fatal accidents at intersections are more common in New Jersey and Florida than in any other state. According to the study, crashes happen more frequently at intersections in rural areas.

While the deadliest intersection is located in a more rural area in Michigan, a more populated area is home to the most crashes. According to data collected by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection with the highest number of reported car accidents with 218 crashes and 52 reported injuries is at 11 Mile Rd/ I-696 and VanDyke Ave in Warren/Centerline. Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities at that intersection. Several Michigan cities are home to dangerous intersections. Check below to see if your city made the list.

