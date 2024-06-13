With the price of everything going up in Michigan, it can be tough to make ends meet. Having an affordable place to live and having the ability to get out and enjoy where we live is a necessity. And one small town in Michigan was named one of the most affordable places to live in the U.S.

Small Town In Michigan Named 'Most Affordable' Place To Live

24/7 recently released its list of The Most Affordable Town In Every State. They used data collected from several sources and weighted the results from several categories including the cost of housing, transportation, services, groceries, healthcare, and utilities. And one small town in Michigan is the best place to live for those looking to stretch their dollar further.

According to 24/7 Benton Harbor, Michigan is one of the most affordable housing markets in America and offers several amenities and attractions for residents to enjoy:

Sitting on the Shore of Lake Michigan, Benton Harbor is a small town with an overall poverty rate of 44.2%. There are plenty of ways to enjoy nature in Benton Harbor including visiting beaches, hiking to a lighthouse, golfing, and wildlife watching at the Sarett Nature Center. Visitors can also enjoy wine tasting, glass making, and go-karting.

Its low cost of living, affordable housing, outdoor activities, and the arts and restaurant districts that are also gaining steam make Benton Harbor, Michigan an attractive option for those looking to live well on a budget.

