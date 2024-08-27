WARNING: 2 Mosquito-Borne Disease Outbreaks in Michigan

The world's deadliest bug is becoming even more dangerous in Michigan.

Mosquitos are usually active in Michigan from March to November. June through September are typically the peak months for mosquitos in the mitten state. Getting bit by a mosquito can be much more than annoying as they can carry and pass on multiple deadly diseases. The biggest one would be Malaria which killed over 600,000 people in 2021 alone. However, Malaria isn't the disease that has medical officials scrambling right now.

2 Mosquito-Borne Disease Outbreaks in Michigan

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)

West Nile

Eastern Equine Encephalitis also known as EEE is very deadly according to WXYZ,

Symptoms of the disease include fever, vomiting and seizures. But there is no vaccine or treatment for EEE, and the CDC says about 30% of the people who become infected die.

West Nile Virus is far more common with symptoms that can include fever, chills, and fatigue.

This hot, humid weather makes Southwest Michigan a mosquito wonderland. Prevention is key. The CDC offers these recommendations to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Wear clothing and gear treated with permethrin.

Control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.

One of the most important tips is to get rid of anything in your yard that contains standing water. Anything from clogged gutters to your kiddy pools with standing water can be a breeding ground for mosquitos.

