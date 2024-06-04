ALERT: Michigan Residents Warned Of Severe Illness From Bug Bites

Many Michigan residents are ready to enjoy the warmer weather months ahead and spend more time enjoying the outdoors. And with the warmer temps, we tend to see more insects too. While most insects are harmless, Michigan residents are warned to protect themselves against a bug whose bite could cause a serious illness recently detected in the state.

Michigan Residents Warned Of Serious Illness Caused From Bug Bites

The Michigan Department Of Health And Human Services urges Michigan residents to take precautions against mosquito bites. Every summer in Michigan, mosquitos carry the risk of spreading diseases to people and animals. And one virus recently detected could cause serious illness.

This year’s warm, wet spring has produced several biting mosquitoes. MDHHS says mosquitos collected in Saginaw County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV). While the virus is found throughout the U.S., cases have risen in Michigan and the Midwest. JVC is spread through bites through infected mosquitos and according to the MDHHS, symptoms can include fever, headache and fatigue. JVC can also cause 'severe disease in the brain and spinal cord including encephalitis and meningitis.'

The MDHHS says the best way to protect yourself against JCV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV), is to prevent mosquito bites. Residents are urged to apply mosquito repellent and wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors. Homeowners are also reminded to empty water from mosquito breeding grounds such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.

