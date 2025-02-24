Michigan is home to a diverse array of animals and wildlife. While most are harmless, some can pose serious threats to humans and their pets. One unsuspecting creature is the most dangerous in the world and will soon reappear in the Great Lakes state.

The Most Dangerous Creature In The World Returns To Michigan Soon

Spring officially begins in Michigan on March 20th and most animals emerge from hibernation around that date. And with the warmer days ahead, pesky insects will soon emerge too. Officials warn there's one insect to avoid as its bite could be deadly.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the mosquito is the world's deadliest animal:

Spreading diseases like malaria, dengue, West Nile, yellow fever, Zika, chikungunya, and lymphatic filariasis, the mosquito kills more people than any other creature in the world.

Mosquito season in Michigan is typically from late March until early November, with the peak season in July and August. However, the exact start of the season varies by region and year. Officials are urging residents to be prepared for mosquito season and eliminate breeding grounds as well as protect yourself and your pets from bites:

Use insect repellent with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products on exposed skin or clothing.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, and other water-holding containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

