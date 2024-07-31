BEWARE: Dangerous And Severe Viral Infection Now Confirmed In MI

Summer in Michigan is usually the season when cases of illness are less frequent as more people are outdoors and the risk of spreading infections is relatively low. But health officials have recently confirmed a dangerous viral disease has now been detected in Michigan and residents are urged to protect themselves against the spread of this virus.

Dangerous And Severe Viral Infection Now Confirmed In MI

According to the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services (MDHHS), the first human case of West Nile Virus in Michigan this year was recently confirmed in Livingston County. People become infected with the virus through mosquito bites. There are no vaccines or medications for West Nile and officials warn residents that the virus could lead to serious complications and death.

According to the CDC, while most people infected with WNV show no symptoms, mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, and diarrhea. In serious cases, WNV can also affect the brain and spinal cord and cause West Nile neuroinvasive disease. This disease can lead to permanent neurological damage and be fatal.

Health officials are urging Michigan residents that the best way to protect themselves from the virus is to prevent mosquito bites. When heading outside, cover up by wearing long sleeves and pants, and using an EPA-registered insect repellant that contains DEET is also recommended. Check the list below for scents and colors to avoid wearing as they attract more mosquitos and other preventive measures to keep them away.

