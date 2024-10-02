Beware: Dangerous Disease Now Threatens More Michigan Communities

With fall officially arriving in Michigan and people spending more time indoors, health officials are seeing a variety of illnesses circulating in the Mitten. However, one virus is causing concern as cases continue to rise, and it has now been detected in more counties in the Great Lakes state.

Dangerous Disease Now Threatens More Michigan Communities

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), recent data shows a sharp rise in mosquito-borne viruses in Michigan such as Jamestown Canyon, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Officials warn human cases of another mosquito-borne virus have now been detected in several counties.

According to recent data from MDHHS, 3 human cases of West Nile Virus were recently detected in Jackson County. That now brings the total to 23 confirmed human cases of WNV in the state. While most people infected with WNV show no symptoms, mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, and diarrhea. WNV can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death. There are no vaccines or medications for West Nile and officials are urging residents to keep several things in mind in order to prevent this dangerous disease:

The MDHHS says the best way to protect yourself against WNV, is to prevent mosquito bites by applying mosquito repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors. Homeowners are also reminded to empty water from mosquito breeding grounds such as buckets and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs. Residents are also urged to check the list below for more ways to keep mosquitos away.

