Don’t Wear These 4 Colors in Michigan Unless You Love Mosquitoes

The color of your clothing is why you're getting bitten by mosquitoes more than others. Here's what you need to know.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying; they're dangerous.  These little pests are the biggest killers of humans on the planet, with over 600,000 people dying from Malaria in 2021 alone.  Scientists have made a wild discovery. Once a mosquito senses a human nearby, it flies toward specific colors.

So, what colors should you avoid while you're at the family cookout this summer in Michigan?

Four Colors That Attract Mosquitoes

  • Black
  • Cyan
  • Orange
  • Red
How is this possible?   A professor of biology named Jeffrey Riffell at the University of Washington explained it like this,

When they smell specific compounds, like CO2 from our breath, that scent stimulates the eyes to scan for specific colors and other visual patterns, which are associated with a potential host, and head to them.

Lucky for me, purple is my favorite color. Mosquitoes are messing with purple.  Colors like purple, green, blue, and white aren't pulling in the pests.  However, cyan is a greenish-blue, so it would seem mosquitoes are better with color pallets than most people I know.

Regardless of what color of clothing you're wearing, it is still important to prevent bites using things like mosquito nets and repellents. Wearing long sleeves and long pants when possible isn't a bad idea if you are in a mosquito-heavy area.

You're best bet for prevention at your home is to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds like standing water in outdoor containers.  For example, plant pots, old tires, toys, etc...

