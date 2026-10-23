A new school year can be chaotic enough, but families at Portage’s Moorsbridge Elementary School will have another big change to prepare for in 2027-28. Students will temporarily attend classes at other school buildings as major renovations get underway.

Moorsbridge Elementary Renovations Will Begin in Summer 2027:

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According to West Michigan's WOOD TV8, as part of Portage Public Schools' Build the Future of Learning Elementary Bond, Moorsbridge Elementary is set to see some major improvements including,

redesigned educational spaces to accommodate collaborative teaching, as well as new windows, flooring, furniture and air conditioning. -- Emma J. Nelson, WOOD TV8

Both students and staff will likely welcome the updates, though adjusting to a temporary school location for the year will bring its own challenges. Students at Moorsbridge Elementary will be divided among the original Haverhill Elementary building near Romence Rd. and Central Elementary on Westnedge.

According to WOOD TV8, the renovations are expected to wrap up in time for students to return for the 2028-29 school year.

The goal of Portage Public Schools' Future of Learning Elementary Bond is to replace the district's five oldest elementary schools, remodel Moorsbridge, and also replace the Early Childhood Center at Portage Community High School.

While spending a school year in a different building may take some getting used to, the temporary move is expected to minimize long-term disruptions for families. And once the renovations are complete, Moorsbridge students and staff can look forward to returning to an updated school with improved learning spaces and new features designed to support students for years to come!

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