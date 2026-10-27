While I do like to dabble in the spooky and paranormal, I just can't bring myself to test one of West Michigan's most prevalent urban legends. Have you ever taken a night time drive down what's known as "Hatchet Man Road"?

How Did the Legend of Hatchet Man Road Get Started?

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but locals have reported everything from an apparition of a woman crossing the road to the eerie sight of children's faces appearing in the trees. And if you think Hatchet Man Road is only creepy after dark? Think again. Local troublemakers have reportedly dressed up as clowns to frighten passing drivers, even in broad daylight.

Michigan historian John Robinson, who has traverse this eerie road late at night, the legend goes as follows:

...in the 1980’s, a man built a bomb shelter on his property in order to protect his family. He was already paranoid and to make things worse, he coaxed his family to move out of the home and into the shelter. Being cooped up with the fear of impending world-wide doom, he grabbed a hatchet and wiped out his entire family.

Drivers have even claimed to have been chased by a mysterious ghost car or report their own vehicle stalling out there for seemingly no reason. Are you brave enough to travel Hatchet Man Road at night? It's located on 28th Ave. between Kalamazoo and Gobles, right where the Campbell Creek crosses.

I grew up in nearby Allegan, but I didn't first hear about this urban legend until I was an adult. Now, I can't bring myself to drive down that road at night. Age is just a number, right? I'd like that number to keep increasing, so I think I'll stick to the road more frequently traveled.

Hatchet Man Road