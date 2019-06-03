Monkey Robs Marion Indiana McDonald’s

A man was monkeying around at a McDonald's in Marion, Indiana and is now wanted for armed robbery.

A man dressed as a monkey robbed a McDonald's around 1 AM last Wednesday Morning. The suspect is still at large accordingto WANE.com,

The suspect is described as man around 5'11'' wearing a monkey mask, red bandana, and a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and gloves. After speaking to McDonald's employees, police are unsure of how the suspect entered the restaurant as it had closed at midnight.

If you have any information on this suspect the Marion Police Department would like to throw him behind monkey bars. You can contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477. Who knows, maybe you'll hear something through the ape vine....I mean grape vine.

I don't mean to make light of armed robbery. It's serious. There's no place for that monkey business. Wait a minute! Wasn't a Burger King in Ohio just robbed by Spider Man last week? Click here to read that odd story.