Least Trusted Restaurant Chains in U.S. Has 74 Michigan Locations

2 popular Michigan restaurant chains tied for the least trusted in the Nation. I'm not sure I'm buying this. What do you think?

A survey was published just before the beginning of 2023 asking people who the most and least trusted restaurant brands in America are in their opinions. So, to be clear, this data is a year old. The survey published by ChainStoreAge.com based the trustworthiness of restaurant chains on the following:

Delivers on promises

Asks for honest reviews and feedback

Pricing transparency

Builds relationships with consumers

Consistent performance

Listens to and acts on feedback

Employee treatment transparency

Provides behind-the-scenes info about processes

Easy-to-use website

Pays employees well

Before we get to the least trusted national restaurant chains, let's check out the most trusted according to this survey.

Most Trusted Restaurant Chains in America

#1 Pizza Hut - 40% of people surveyed found Pizza Hut to be the most trusted restaurant brand.

- 40% of people surveyed found Pizza Hut to be the most trusted restaurant brand. #2 KFC - 39%

- 39% #3 McDonald’s - 37%

- 37% #4 Panera Bread - 20%

Least Trusted Restaurant Chains in America

Sonic Drive-In - 18%

- 18% Chipotle Mexican Grill - 18%

READ MORE: POPULAR MICHIGAN FOOD HAS BEEN FOUND TO HAVE HARMFUL CHEMICALS

Sonic Drive-In chain has restaurants in 44 states with a total of 19 locations in the state of Michigan. Most of those locations are in the Detroit area.

Sonic in Portage Google Street View loading...

Chipotle has a whopping 55 locations in Michigan alone. How can this restaurant be represented so poorly in this survey if they're thriving so well in the Mitten State?

Chipotle in Portage Google Street View loading...

To be honest, we don't feel this survey got it right. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

