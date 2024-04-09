What Age Can You Leave a Child Home Alone in Indiana?

What age is too young to leave a child home alone in Indiana? The answer may surprise you.

Each generation will likely have a different answer to this question. Growing up in the 80s I was left home alone before I was 10. But then again, I was also driving by the time I was 11, so I might be a terrible example of this. Digging into the laws behind this question doesn't exactly give us any clear answers.

Indiana law on this matter basically leaves it up to the discretion of the parents based on the maturity level of the child and other factors according to IN.gov,

A parent is ultimately responsible for the supervision of their child until the child reaches the age of 18. Often parents leave their children unattended at an earlier age or allow children younger than age 18 to provide childcare for other children. Under the age of 18, the law gives parents discretion to make these decisions...

Here's some food for thought when making this important decision as a parent. According to IndianaDivorceBlog.com,

Nearly 4.5 million children ages 14 and under are injured in the home every year.

States that do have a law in place for a minimum age to leave your kid home alone range from 8 to 14 years old. However, most of the United States do not have a minimum age law.

