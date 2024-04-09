Ohio Homeowner Finds Drunk Stranger Sleeping on His Couch

This is not what you want to wake up to in Ohio.

We've all been there. We are awakened in the middle of the night by a mysterious sound downstairs. So, we get up, hopefully, throw a robe on and investigate. It's usually nothing. In fact, we're pretty sure it's nothing, we just want the reassurance so we can go back to sleep.

An Ohio resident wasn't so lucky on March 31st. They were awakened by a noise downstairs at 1:30 in the morning. When they went downstairs to investigate they found a stranger passed out on their couch and called the police according to Cleveland.com,

Police arrived and asked the man what he was doing there and if he knew where he was. The man said no. He said he didn’t remember where he was the previous night.

The 43-year-old intruder from Brea, Ohio was still intoxicated but harmless. The homeowner decided to not press charges. After the suspect was checked out by paramedics he was released to his father.

I am the last person to judge a victim but, it sounds like this stranger was able to walk right in and go to sleep. Are Buckeyes leaving their doors unlocked?

