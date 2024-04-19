Indiana Woman Called 911 to Report a Bad Meth

An Indiana woman demanded that police test her meth and arrest the person who sold her the bad drugs.

It's hard to believe that the 9-1-1 service has been in North America since early 1968. However, it wasn't a commonly used service til much later. Many Americans that the phone numbers of the local police, hospital, and fire departments on their refrigerators. It was after 1989 that the 9-1-1 became more commonly used after the TV show 'Rescue 911' hosted by William Shatner hit the airwaves.

It's safe to say that 9-1-1 is now ingrained into everyone's minds. So much so, that this young Southern Indiana woman called 9-1-1 for her drug emergency according to The Smoking Gun. The 34-year-old Hoosier told the 9-1-1 operator that she felt sick like she was having a heart attack after snorting the meth that she believes was a bad batch. The Bedford, Indiana woman asked the county sheriff to test the meth. I guess she wanted confirmation that the meth wasn't pure enough to her standards. She also told the Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies that she would like to turn in the person who sold her the drugs.

Bedford, Indiana woman called police about bad meth Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

The police were happy to take the woman's bag of drugs and test them for her. They tested positive for meth which was not good news for this Indiana woman according to The Smoking Gun,

As a result of Harris providing the narcotics evidence, a criminal information charging her with meth possession was filed last week. While the Class 6 felony carries a maximum 30-month prison term, the advisory sentence is one year.

READ MORE: INDIANA-BASED INSULIN MANUFACTURER SHARES UPDATE ON SHORTAGE

If you or someone you know is battling addictions call the 24/7 substance abuse hotline 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Did a Cult Live in this Indiana Mansion? Gallery Credit: Zillow/F.C. Tucker/Prosperity