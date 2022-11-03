The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest.

Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

Indiana - Where it is illegal to sleep in your car in Indiana, police generally don't enforce the law if you're sleeping at a rest area for a short time period. However, you'll likely get a ticket for an overnight sleep.

Iowa - This seems to be one of the more strict states in the Midwest when it comes to catching some zzz's in your car. You have to keep your rest area stops to the one-hour maximum. Most states don't care if you sleep in a Walmart parking lot, however, Iowa does not allow that either.

Ohio - It is illegal to sleep in your car in most areas of Ohio. However, the laws vary depending on the city ordinance.

It is Legal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

Illinois - According to Smart Financial you can sleep in your car anytime at Illinois rest stops,

While there is a three-hour time limit, law enforcement officers will let you sleep for safety reasons if you really need to.

Kansas - Kansas is pretty cool with you catching up on your car sleep. However, you can't park in the same spot for over 48 hours.

Michigan - From state parks to rest stops, truck stops, and large department store parking lots, sleeping in your car is totally legal in the Mitten State.

Minnesota - Prince's home state will allow people to sleep up to 4 hours in their car. However, if you're a commercial driver you can sleep up to 10 hours.

Missouri - The Show Me State will allow you to sleep in your car at rest areas for up to 24 hours.

Nebraska - According to Smart Financial you can sleep at rest stops under certain conditions,

You can park up to 10 hours at Nebraska 24-hour rest stops during the day or night. If you do use a rest area to sleep in your car, you can't park on the grass, consume alcohol, smoke cigarettes or loiter.

North Dakota - It does appear North Dakota is cool with you sleeping overnight in rest areas according to the Boondockers Bible. You can also sleep in parking lots of large department stores as long as you ask permission first.

South Dakota - You can sleep in your car in the Mount Rushmore state as long as you're not half in the bag according to Smart Financial,

You can sleep in your car in South Dakota, but you can be arrested for sleeping in your car while intoxicated.

Wisconsin - You can legally sleep in your car for up to 24 hours according to US 104.9.

You can get a list of all of the continental US "sleeping in cars" laws by clicking here and here.

