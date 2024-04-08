Huge Furniture Chain Closing 6 Indiana Stores
After 112 years in business, a popular furniture store filed for bankruptcy and will close all of its Indianapolis area stores.
It's rare for a company to be in business for over 100 years. This Chicago-based company has survived many economic downturns over the years. However, extreme measures have to be taken to keep the company alive. That's why The RoomPlace Furniture & Mattresses have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy according to FurnitureToday.com,
That decision includes winding down operations in outlying markets to concentrate on strengthening its 18 Chicagoland stores. As a result, six locations in and around Indianapolis, one store in Kenosha, Wis., and one store in Peoria, Ill., will be closed.
The biggest effect a business closing has on a community is the job loss. A total of 83 people will be losing their jobs in Indiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Most of the people losing their jobs are in the Indianapolis area. Specific closing dates have not been released at this time. But we do know the stores that are closing.
The RoomPlace Closing 6 Indiana Stores
- 2575 E. Main St. Suite 198
Plainfield IN 46168
- 5651 E. 86th St.
Indianapolis IN 46250
- 14640 Greyhound Plaza
Carmel IN 46032
- 8301 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis IN 46219
- 8401 Michigan Rd.
Indianapolis IN 46268
- 7609 Shelby St.
Indianapolis IN 46227
The Merriville location is the only Indiana store remaining open due to its proximity to Chicago.
The RoomPlace will also close one location in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and one in Peoria, Illinois.
