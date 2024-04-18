With only 3 pharmaceutical companies in the world mass-producing insulin, when something goes wrong all patients are forced to feel the effects.

That's exactly what's happening in the Midwest right now in states like Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and the rest of the nation.

One of the largest insulin manufacturers in the world has announced two widely used products are in short supply. Headquartered in Indianapolis, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly was the first to commercialize insulin back in 1923.

Today drug manufacturers Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly are the world's top 3 largest producers of insulin.

Lilly Headquarters Indianapolis

According to the American Diabetes Association in 2021 there were 38.4 million Americans living with some type of diabetes-- and there's more than just one!

I happen to be a Type 1 Diabetic myself and this is the exact brand of insulin that I use! I was wondering why I kept experiencing delays when filling my prescription at my local Walgreens.

Just weeks ago Eli Lilly announced two of its widely used insulin formulations would become temporarily unavailable in the coming weeks: Humalog and insulin lispro (generic).

diabetes insulin

A man-made, fast-acting insulin Lilly says 10 mL vials of the two insulins formulas recently experienced manufacturing delays, but the company expects production to resume in mid-April. Now, we finally have an update:

All Lilly insulins are available in the U.S. for patients living with diabetes, including 10 mL vials of Humalog® (insulin lispro injection) 100 units/mL and Insulin Lispro Injection 100 units/mL. But, the market and supply chain continue to be dynamic, so some pharmacies may still experience intermittent outages

So, while we're headed in the right direction patients across Indiana and the rest of the nation could still be feeling the fallout. This is why it's important to have a decent stockpile for just such an occasion!

Lilly claims other supplies of Humalog/insulin lispro such as Kwik-pens remain unaffected so patients who are in a pinch may need to switch injection styles in the meantime.

See! Maybe instead of focusing on a ban for say, TikTok, maybe we can focus on something more important like access to healthcare. Just saying!

Read the complete update from Lilly here.

