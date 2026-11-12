We just got an encouraging update on Michigan's migrating monarch butterfly population. The numbers are in, and one popular Michigan migration route welcomed thousands of monarchs this fall.

Thanks to Local Gardeners, Monarchs Have More Help in Michigan

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Each spring, monarch butterflies travel nearly 3,000 miles from their wintering grounds in Mexico to places like Michigan and Canada, where they spend the warmer summer months. Then, around September and October the butterflies begin making their way back home.

The butterflies are known to make a pit stop each season in Michigan, allowing them to rest before their long journey over the waters of the Green Bay and Lake Michigan. Actually, the Peninsula Point Lighthouse and the cedar trees in the Stonington Peninsula area have a reputation for offering some of the best monarch butterfly viewing in the state!

In fact, Mackiniac Straits Raptor Watch shared a hopeful update on this year's fall migration, writing on Facebook:

We documented 5,723 monarchs using the Straits this fall while on their migration south to Mexico for the winter. A huge thank you to everyone in our region who grows native plants, especially milkweed, in their yards and gardens! Your efforts make a real difference in supporting monarch butterflies and other pollinators.

This is especially encouraging news considering the many challenges monarch butterflies continue to face, including habitat loss, pesticide use, land development, and climate change.

We Michiganders can continue to support the monarch population, and all other pollinators, by choosing to plant more native plants in our backyard gardens, maintaining a clean and full bird feeder, and avoiding use of harmful pesticides.

Plants That Can Turn Your Yard Into a Monarch Haven You don’t need a massive garden to help. Even planting a few of these in a small space can create a stop along the monarch’s migration route. And the more people who do it? The better chance these butterflies have to bounce back. So if you’re planting this season, maybe skip one of the basic flowers, and go with something that actually gives back.

