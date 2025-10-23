Ottawa County Hosts &#8216;Sauna at the Park&#8217; on Lake Michigan Shoreline

Ottawa County Hosts ‘Sauna at the Park’ on Lake Michigan Shoreline

Saunaty via Facebook

It's official: I'm adding sauna on the shores of Lake Michigan to my winter bucket list.

I've seen similar events take place in The Mitten, such as the "Michigan Sauna Fest" that took place in Traverse City earlier this year in March. The inaugural event saw 10 mobile saunas pop-up along the shores of the Grand Traverse Bay and now, a similar event is taking place much closer to home.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

And I couldn't be more excited! The infrared sauna at The Zen Dens in Kalamazoo is the only reason I escaped the 2024-25 winter season with my sanity. I also enjoy the traditional Russian banya experience at Detroit's only remaining bathhouse, so I'm no stranger to a good schvitzin'. 

The Schvitz - Lauren G/TSM/Canva
loading...

Michigan-owned mobile sauna company, Saunaty (sauna + sanity), and the Ottawa County Parks and Rec. Department have teamed up for a montly mobile sauna session on the shores of Lake Michigan:

Sauna at the Parks

Each month Saunaty sets up two mobile saunas on the shores of North Beach in Grand Haven, Michigan. Registration is required and costs $45 per resident, $50 for non-residents; registration closes at noon the day prior to the event (Wednesday).

Guests can choose between three different time slots: 3:30-5:00, 5:30-7:00, 7:30-9:00 p.m. and typically 12 people are booked total per session-- 6 people in one mobile sauna and 6 in the other.

Saunaty via Facebook
loading...

Can you imagine steaming and sweating while taking in priceless views of the Great Lakes? Especially during sunset or perhaps even at twilight under the stars! You can find Saunaty popping up at various beach across West Michigan or you can rent them for a private booking. More details here.

At Least 10 Spas in SW Michigan With 4+ Star Ratings on Google

Treat yourself to a little pampering at these highly-rated, local spas

Gallery Credit: Google Maps

What’s New to Eat? 35+ West Michigan Restaurants Now Open in 2025

Looking to explore West Michigan’s booming restaurant scene? More than 35 new dining destinations have opened in 2025 across Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Wyoming, Hudsonville, and Holland — and the list keeps growing!

From fresh bakeries and authentic Mexican restaurants to Cajun eateries, burger joints, Vietnamese spots, vegan places, a footlong hot dog establishment, and even a beloved Grand Rapids breakfast and lunch favorite brought back to life, there’s something for every taste. Don’t miss the new bars and food trucks shaking things up too!

Bookmark this list and check back often — we’re adding more of West Michigan’s newest restaurants all year long.

Gallery Credit: Janna

Filed Under: grand haven, Lake Michigan, Michigan, Ottawa County, west michigan, winter
Categories: Articles, Events

More From WKFR