It's official: I'm adding sauna on the shores of Lake Michigan to my winter bucket list.

I've seen similar events take place in The Mitten, such as the "Michigan Sauna Fest" that took place in Traverse City earlier this year in March. The inaugural event saw 10 mobile saunas pop-up along the shores of the Grand Traverse Bay and now, a similar event is taking place much closer to home.

And I couldn't be more excited! The infrared sauna at The Zen Dens in Kalamazoo is the only reason I escaped the 2024-25 winter season with my sanity. I also enjoy the traditional Russian banya experience at Detroit's only remaining bathhouse, so I'm no stranger to a good schvitzin'.

The Schvitz Detroit Michigan The Schvitz - Lauren G/TSM/Canva loading...

Michigan-owned mobile sauna company, Saunaty (sauna + sanity), and the Ottawa County Parks and Rec. Department have teamed up for a montly mobile sauna session on the shores of Lake Michigan:

Each month Saunaty sets up two mobile saunas on the shores of North Beach in Grand Haven, Michigan. Registration is required and costs $45 per resident, $50 for non-residents; registration closes at noon the day prior to the event (Wednesday).

Guests can choose between three different time slots: 3:30-5:00, 5:30-7:00, 7:30-9:00 p.m. and typically 12 people are booked total per session-- 6 people in one mobile sauna and 6 in the other.

Saunaty Mobile Sauna West Michigan Saunaty via Facebook loading...

Can you imagine steaming and sweating while taking in priceless views of the Great Lakes? Especially during sunset or perhaps even at twilight under the stars! You can find Saunaty popping up at various beach across West Michigan or you can rent them for a private booking. More details here.

