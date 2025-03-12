Here’s How You Can Sauna on the Shores of Lake Michigan

A one of a kind experience on the shores of Lake Michigan.

This is not your typical beach day! As the sauna movement continues to grow and demand increases, one Michigan entrepreneur is helping spread his passion for the sauna-lifestyle that he brought with him from Romania.

Recently featured in Traverse Northern Michigan magazine, Vlad Borza is the man behind "Michigan Sauna Fest." The inaugural event which took place this past February brought 10+ different saunas to the shores of the Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City, Michigan.

Over 350 participants steamed and socialized on a cold winter weekend in Northern Michigan. However, don't fret if you missed out on the fun; Borza offers on-demand sauna delivery anywhere you'd like along the Lake Michigan coast!

Borza rents out six and eight-person portable sauna tents which only take about 15 minutes to set up. Rentals include tent, wood stove, benches, and even a bundle of wood to keep the fire going. Renters can either choose to pick-up the supplies and set-up the tent themselves or have it delivered and set-up on-site for an additional fee.

As Borza told Traverse Northern Michigan magazine,

...people are starting to see the benefits of using a sauna. These tents are an affordable and different way to get into them...you can take it at your own pace with no pressure; build the fire as hot or mellow as you’d like and take rounds going outside to enjoy the surroundings before warming up again.

Borza's business caught me at the right time as I've recently gotten into sauna-ing myself. I spent plenty of time in the infrared sauna at The Zen Dens in Kalamazoo over the winter, but I also enjoy the traditional Russian banya experience at The Schvitz, Detroit's only remaining bathhouse.

Can you imagine steaming and sweating while taking in priceless views of the Great Lakes? Enjoying a sauna from the sandy shores of Lake Michigan sounds even better during sunset or perhaps even at night under the stars! Check out Borza's portable Sleeping Bear Saunas here.

