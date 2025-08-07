Thirteen Michigan Teens Reported Missing Raise Community Concerns
A heartbreaking trend is emerging across our state, with young lives unaccounted for. Let's discuss the stories of those who need our attention right now.
Over a dozen children from ages 14 to 17 have gone missing and remain missing so far this year. I can not imagine the sleepless nights the families of each of these Michigan kids are suffering through right now.
Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.
13 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan in 2025
Zariah Bascomb
Last Seen: Jul 28, 2025
Missing From: Flint, MI
Age Now: 14
Harmony Ann Rector
Last Seen: Jul 22, 2025
Missing From: Evart, MI
Age Now: 14
Nevaeh Ja'cole Doke
Last Seen: Jul 22, 2025
Missing From: Evart, MI
Age Now: 15
Bry-Ann Ra-nai Rios
Last Seen: Jun 27, 2025
Missing From: Ypsilanti, MI
Age Now: 15
Arionna Maria Mccrary
Last Seen: Jun 13, 2025
Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI
Age Now: 17
Zaniya Ware
Last Seen: Jun 8, 2025
Missing From: Clinton Township, MI
Age Now: 17
Mylianna Loraine Wheeler
Last Seen: May 31, 2025
Missing From: Alma, MI
Age Now: 17
Rebecca Olvera-Mendez
Last Seen: Apr 14, 2025
Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI
Age Now: 15
Tanea Christian-Monet Spurlock
Last Seen: Apr 6, 2025
Missing From: Detroit, MI
Age Now: 15
Leidy Yaneth Varela Erazo
Last Seen: Mar 17, 2025
Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI
Age Now: 17
Kemari Lawrence
Last Seen: Mar 7, 2025
Missing From: Saginaw, MI
Age Now: 16
Jazmine Marie Covington
Last Seen: Feb 1, 2025
Missing From: Westland, MI
Age Now: 16
Aaliyah Simmons
Last Seen: Feb 1, 2025
Missing From: Detroit, MI
Age Now: 17
If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
