A heartbreaking trend is emerging across our state, with young lives unaccounted for. Let's discuss the stories of those who need our attention right now.

Over a dozen children from ages 14 to 17 have gone missing and remain missing so far this year. I can not imagine the sleepless nights the families of each of these Michigan kids are suffering through right now.

Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.

13 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan in 2025

Zariah Bascomb

Zariah Bascomb The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Jul 28, 2025

Missing From: Flint, MI

Age Now: 14

Harmony Ann Rector

Harmony Ann Rector The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Jul 22, 2025

Missing From: Evart, MI

Age Now: 14

Nevaeh Ja'cole Doke

Nevaeh Ja'cole Doke The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Jul 22, 2025

Missing From: Evart, MI

Age Now: 15

Bry-Ann Ra-nai Rios

Bry-Ann Ra-nai Rios The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Jun 27, 2025

Missing From: Ypsilanti, MI

Age Now: 15

Arionna Maria Mccrary

Arionna Maria Mccrary The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Jun 13, 2025

Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI

Age Now: 17

READ MORE: Missing Girl Alert In Battle Creek Calls For Community Support

Zaniya Ware

Zaniya Ware The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Jun 8, 2025

Missing From: Clinton Township, MI

Age Now: 17

Mylianna Loraine Wheeler

Mylianna Loraine Wheeler The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: May 31, 2025

Missing From: Alma, MI

Age Now: 17

Rebecca Olvera-Mendez

Rebecca Olvera-Mendez The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Apr 14, 2025

Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI

Age Now: 15

Tanea Christian-Monet Spurlock

Tanea Christian-Monet Spurlock The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Apr 6, 2025

Missing From: Detroit, MI

Age Now: 15

Leidy Yaneth Varela Erazo

Leidy Yaneth Varela Erazo The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Mar 17, 2025

Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI

Age Now: 17

Kemari Lawrence

kemari lawrence The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Mar 7, 2025

Missing From: Saginaw, MI

Age Now: 16

Jazmine Marie Covington

Jazmine Marie Covington The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Feb 1, 2025

Missing From: Westland, MI

Age Now: 16

Aaliyah Simmons

Aaliyah Simmons The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) loading...

Last Seen: Feb 1, 2025

Missing From: Detroit, MI

Age Now: 17

If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).