Amid the summer heat, a family is facing a nightmare. A 16-year-old girl has gone missing, and her mother is asking for your help to bring her home.

A Battle Creek mother needs our help desperately. Help us find her teen daughter, who went missing on Thursday, July 31st. It's difficult to imagine what this family is going through as an entire week has gone by with no sign of their missing loved one.

16-year-old Saige Evans left home angry around 5:30 PM on July 31st, and her mother hasn't seen her since.

Saige Evans - Battle Creek Photos courtesy of Stephanie Evans loading...

Saige's mother, Stephanie, posted this plea for help on Facebook on the morning of August 4th:

Saige is 16 years old and lives here in Battle Creek, down the street from Sweetwaters off of Capital Ave SW. I have made a missing child report, and I have not seen my daughter since July 31, around 5:30 pm. Please, if anyone has seen my daughter or has any helpful information, call it in to the police. I won’t ask any questions; I just want my daughter home safely, please. Thank you in advance

Saige Evans - Battle Creek Photos courtesy of Stephanie Evans loading...

Missing Battle Creek Teen

Name: Saige Evans

Saige Evans Age: 16 years old

16 years old Gender: Female

Female Approximate Height: 5 Feet 3 Inches Tall

5 Feet 3 Inches Tall Approximate Weight: About 200 pounds

About 200 pounds Hair Color: Blue (Naturally Brown)

Blue (Naturally Brown) Race or Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Piercings: Nose is pierced

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Saige Evans, please contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or call 9-1-1 if it's an emergency.

