Families Face Heartache As 21 Teens Go Missing In Indiana
With each passing day, the search continues for Indiana’s missing teens, reminding us all how quickly life can change and the importance of staying connected.
21 young teens remain missing in 2025 in the Hoosier State. I can not imagine the sleepless nights the families of each of these kids are suffering through right now.
Below is a list of missing Indiana children with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.
21 Children Have Gone Missing in Indiana in 2025
Triston Wolford
Last Seen: August 4th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 15
Jordan Forey
Last Seen: Jul 28th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 16
Jacory Leon Dolton
Last Seen: Jul 21st, 2025
Missing From: Bloomington, IN
Age Now: 17
Zale Garcia
Last Seen: Jun 18th, 2025
Missing From: Merrillville, IN
Age Now: 16
Stacia Parham-McDade
Last Seen: Jun 12th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 16
Sofia Lopez
Last Seen: July 10th, 2025
Missing From: Lebanon, IN
Age Now: 17
Jayden Gregory
Last Seen: July 10th, 2025
Missing From: Lafayette, IN
Age Now: 17
Savannah Hasler
Last Seen: July 26th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 16
Genesis Victoria Garcia-Islas
Last Seen: June 17th, 2025
Missing From: Anderson, IN
Age Now: 17
Ciara Lukens
Last Seen: June 16th, 2025
Missing From: Fort Wayne
Age Now: 17
Bradley Werner
Last Seen: June 15th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 16
Neveah Rene Taylor
Last Seen: June 1st, 2025
Missing From: Fort Wayne
Age Now: 17
Lan Thang
Last Seen: May 28th, 2025
Missing From: Fort Wayne
Age Now: 15
Michael Nathansen
Last Seen: May 24th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 17
Coriana Adams
Last Seen: May 22nd, 2025
Missing From: Terre Haute, IN
Age Now: 17
Kwamaine Tatum
Last Seen: May 21st, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 14
Jerrilynn Smith
Last Seen: May 17th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 17
Darion C Palmer
Last Seen: April 27th, 2025
Missing From: Indianapolis
Age Now: 17
Ahrya McClafferty
Last Seen: April 7th, 2025
Missing From: Mishawaka, IN
Age Now: 17
Joe M Estep
Last Seen: March 28th, 2025
Missing From: Brownsburg, IN
Age Now: 16
Anari Yarbrough
Last Seen: Feb 22nd, 2025
Missing From: South Bend, IN
Age Now: 15
Contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) if you have information about any of these missing kids above.
