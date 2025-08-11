With each passing day, the search continues for Indiana’s missing teens, reminding us all how quickly life can change and the importance of staying connected.

21 young teens remain missing in 2025 in the Hoosier State. I can not imagine the sleepless nights the families of each of these kids are suffering through right now.

Below is a list of missing Indiana children with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.

21 Children Have Gone Missing in Indiana in 2025

Triston Wolford

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: August 4th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 15

Jordan Forey

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: Jul 28th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 16

Jacory Leon Dolton

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: Jul 21st, 2025

Missing From: Bloomington, IN

Age Now: 17

Zale Garcia

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: Jun 18th, 2025

Missing From: Merrillville, IN

Age Now: 16

Stacia Parham-McDade

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: Jun 12th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 16

Sofia Lopez

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: July 10th, 2025

Missing From: Lebanon, IN

Age Now: 17

Jayden Gregory

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: July 10th, 2025

Missing From: Lafayette, IN

Age Now: 17

Savannah Hasler

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: July 26th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 16

Genesis Victoria Garcia-Islas

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: June 17th, 2025

Missing From: Anderson, IN

Age Now: 17

Ciara Lukens

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: June 16th, 2025

Missing From: Fort Wayne

Age Now: 17

Bradley Werner

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: June 15th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 16

Neveah Rene Taylor

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: June 1st, 2025

Missing From: Fort Wayne

Age Now: 17

Lan Thang

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: May 28th, 2025

Missing From: Fort Wayne

Age Now: 15

Michael Nathansen

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: May 24th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 17

Coriana Adams

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: May 22nd, 2025

Missing From: Terre Haute, IN

Age Now: 17

Kwamaine Tatum

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: May 21st, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 14

Jerrilynn Smith

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: May 17th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 17

Darion C Palmer

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: April 27th, 2025

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 17

Ahrya McClafferty

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: April 7th, 2025

Missing From: Mishawaka, IN

Age Now: 17

Joe M Estep

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: March 28th, 2025

Missing From: Brownsburg, IN

Age Now: 16

Anari Yarbrough

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Last Seen: Feb 22nd, 2025

Missing From: South Bend, IN

Age Now: 15

Contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) if you have information about any of these missing kids above.