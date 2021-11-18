Vocalist Minny Niiche From Kalamazoo May Just Be The Next Big Thing

We've seen a lot of Kalamazoo area artists do big things with their musical career, like Matt Giraud, who continues to perform regularly throughout Kalamazoo. Most recently, KBeaZy or Keegan Bach who graduated from Portage Northern High School in 2019 produced the number one song, Mood with 24kGoldn & iann dior. There may now be a third name to add to the list, as Kalamazoo woman is already making a big splash in the music scene. Her name is Minny Niiche and after listening to a few of her song, she definitely has some versatility to her voice.

Minny is straight out of Galesburg, Michigan and through all of her hard work, she was able to land a deal with Mick Benzo and Ice T's team along with Pay Up Records/Empire Distribution, along with the help of her manager MJ Harrell, who reached out to me to let me know about how much success she's already seen in her young career:

Minny Niiche is co-managed by myself and Ice T's east coast manager, Mick Benzo. She just released an album and we're trying to get her new singles, titled 11:11 & Bright Side. Minny has opened up for Big Daddy Kane, Too Short, Cypress Hill, EPMD, and Ice T during the art of rap tour in not only Michigan, but in California as well. She will be performing all throughout Michigan in the upcoming months.

You can check out Minny's video for her song 11:11, which was shot in Downtown Marshall.