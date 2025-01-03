FDA Begins Screening Michigan Milk & Cheese Amid Bird Flu Concerns

New precautions are in place to keep you and your family protected from the bird flu.

Also known as Avian Flu or H5N1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working alongside the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as state officials to monitor the current outbreak.

Get our free mobile app

Newsweek reports the current bird flu outbreak has affected at least 66 people, however, that's only the number of confirmed cases.

...perhaps as many as 73, including cases classed by the CDC as "probable" but unconfirmed—as well as poultry in all 50 states and dairy cows in 16 states.

So, Are Eggs Safe to Eat?

According to the State of Michigan and the CDC as long as proper food safety handling measures are in place there is no reason poultry and eggs are unsafe to eat. However, the same cannot be said for our dairy products. Apparently bird flu is not only affecting our poultry but our dairy cattle too.

As of December 16, 2024 the USDA issued a federal order mandating the testing of national milk supplies. Adds NBC News,

Entities handling raw milk, such as bulk milk transporters or dairy processors, must collect and share samples with the USDA upon request.

Officials urge Americans to consume only pasteurized dairy products as the process kills harmful bacteria and viruses, and that includes avoiding any cheese made from raw milk products as well.

According to NBC News the December mandate included Michigan and 5 others states: California, Colorado, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

These 6 New Michigan Laws Will Take Effect in 2025 From the next minimum wage hike to car seat restraints, here are the new laws set to take effect in the coming new year. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon