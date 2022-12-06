Midland’s Dow Gardens Is Home To America’s Longest Canopy Walk

The Dow Gardens Located in Midland, Michigan has over 3 miles of pathways and even has a canopy walk path that is the longest in the country at 1400 feet long. The Canopy walk overlooks a beautiful section of nature but the 110-acre attraction first started as a beautiful home for business owner Herbert H Dow, his wife Grace A Dow, and their children.

The former home that's been turned into the gardens has been owned and operated by the foundation they left behind starting in 2004 when the estate became open to the public. The estate now includes the families renovated home, a visitors center, multiple gardens with varying vegetation, a cafe, and more

The Dow Gardens are located at 1809 Eastman Ave in Midland, Michigan, and are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm every day. Admission can be purchased in annual passes for $20.00 per person or a day visit can cost $10.00 for adults and $2.00 for Kids (6-17) and College Students (with valid i.d.) and Kids (5 & under) are FREE.

The preserve is home to a 54-acre forest by the name of Whiting Forest which is fully stocked with a playground, apple orchard, Cafe, and two pedestrian bridges. Immersed inside a portion of the forest is the 1400-foot-long canopy walk, taking visitors as high as 40 feet in the air in some places as they take in the forest.

The Canopy walk includes three arms, each ending at a unique viewing platform, including views of a forest pond from 25 feet up, a large cargo net in a grove of spruce trees at 25 feet high, and an orchard view which includes a viewing platform with a glass floor and railings at 40 feet high.

The Dow Gardens are open year-round and are accessible for all ages and disabilities as they share the beauty of nature and family with the city of Midland. There are playgrounds, pathways, numerous gardens, cafes, and more to enjoy after taking a walk through the sky.