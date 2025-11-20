Many Michigan residents are preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday, with many traveling to see friends and family. Michigan residents are also warned to plan for weather that could bring a winter weather preview, including a blast of arctic air and snow.

Michigan's Thanksgiving Forecast Could See Snow And Frigid Temps

Several areas of Michigan have already seen the flakes fly, but temperatures have remained relatively warm with periods of warmer-than-normal temperatures interrupting colder snaps. However, meteorologists warn that a significant weather pattern change is developing, and Michigan residents should prepare for a dive in temperatures soon. And some counties could see up to 8 inches of snow.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

NOAA forecasters are calling for a slight risk of heavy snow across the northern and western flanks of this system right around Thanksgiving.

The lake water is still relatively warm as Arctic air heads south, creating the perfect recipe for lake-effect snow dumps.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to MLive, most areas will see minimal accumulation:

On Thanksgiving, it appears likely that lake-effect snow will develop. This means the snowy parts of Michigan on Thanksgiving will be over northwest Lower Michigan, southwest Lower Michigan, and the Upper Peninsula. Outside of the heavier, accumulating lake-effect areas, we will have occasional snow showers with minimal accumulation.

Black Friday will also be a cold one, with temperatures only in the 20s and low 30s, and the lake-effect snow will continue into Friday and Saturday.

Old Wives Tales About Weather And Why They're Right When you see that there's actually some science behind these, it definitely makes you consider the validity of these old wives tales about weather.