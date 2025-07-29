One of the best ways to celebrate summer in Michigan is to take a trip to a spot that offers thrilling rides, a splash in a waterpark, and delicious food for a day of family fun. And summer is the last chance to enjoy one of Michigan's most famous amusement parks, as it cancels the upcoming season.

Popular Michigan Amusement Park Shutting Down Fall 2025 Season

Michigan's Adventure has been a place for family fun since 1958, when it first opened as a petting zoo called Deer Park. It transitioned into an amusement park over time, eventually being renamed Michigan's Adventure in 1988, and is now one of the largest in the state. However, the fun will come to an end sooner this year, and the news has left many season pass holders shocked and disappointed.

The popular Muskegon theme park notified pass holders on July 21 that it will no longer be open for the fall season. According to an email screenshot from MLive, Michigan's Adventure will not continue its Tricks and Treats fall event and will close for the season on Sept. 1. The email states:

"We have some important updates for our fans about the fall season here in Michigan. After much research and planning, we’ve made the strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional experiences during our core operating seasons, spring and summer. This means our Tricks and Treats will not return this fall.”

The park instead offered passholders one free ticket to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, valid until the park closes Nov. 1. Michigan's Adventure will resume normal operations in late May 2026.

