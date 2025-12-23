Michigan Is Home to One Of The World’s Best Planetariums

Space has always been something that some people have found extremely interesting while others are either scared or could care less about what is out in space. Astronomy, Astrology, and science have created pathways for individuals to not only study but create careers out of their love for space.

For some people, it's just a hobby that they enjoy and have interest in while for others, it's what they have devoted their life to. Many people instantly jump right to astronauts or aerospace engineers as the only careers but there are so many other pathways that someone could take involving Astronomy.

We are used to seeing the Sun, Moon, the Northern Lights, constellations, and other astronomical events that we can see with the naked eye, but there are ways to dive deeper into this material. One of those ways are planetariums, which use curated shows to dive deeper into the history of space. Michigan can now brag as the home of one of the best planetariums in the entire world.

Have You Ever Seen A Show At A Planetarium?

MLive via MSN reports:

One of the most state of the art planetariums anywhere on earth has just opened in Detroit following a year-long transformation. The Michigan Science Center’s planetarium theater received a major renovation and technology upgrade with the help of Stellantis Philanthropy. The immersive environment features 8k digital projection real-time scientific data visualization tools, an advanced NanoSeam dome, new inclined seating, and an upgraded 5.1 audio system. The Michigan Science Center has also premiered “Hyperspace: A Stellar Odyssey,” presented by Stellantis, as its new flagship planetarium show which transports guests through hyperspace.

General admission into the science center includes a show in either the theater or the planetarium, the Hyperspace: A Stellar Odyssey has 4 showings Tuesday-Saturday every week.