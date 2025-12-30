Crazy Michigan Winter Weather Brings Down Topgolf Safety Net

In the last couple of years, Topgolf has become one of the most popular outings in the entire country. For anyone who hasn't seen or been to a Topgolf location before, it combines the atmosphere or a sports bar and driving range. There are also a number of arcade-like games used to enhance the experience.

Golf has always been a pastime that people find themselves immersed in rather early in life or ends up becoming a leisure activity later on. Topgolf has started to bridge that gap and introduce more casual participants to the game. They have been popping up all over the country including one location here in Michigan.

There are several different floors and bays for visitors to use while at Topgolf and there are multiple holes to aim for. To protect drivers and wildlife outside of the facility, there is a giant safety net that encloses the playing space. As you can imagine, they are designed to be all-terrain and be able to withstand the weather for every season. Topgolf found out the hard way how harsh Michigan winters can be.

Have You Ever Been To Topgolf?

A TikTok video shows the shocking moment the safety net malfunctioned at the Topgolf location in Auburn Hills. A young man was preparing to take a swing when the camera suddenly panned to the right. All you could see was an entire side of the large safety net crashing to the ground.

The weight of the snow, sleet, freezing rain, and frozen rain from the past couple of days had done it's damage. It eventually became to heavy for the supports to hold up and it all came crashing down one section at a time. The nets are 150 feet tall and Topgolf is unable to operate without them.

The Auburn Hills Topgolf location has announced on social media that they will be closed until they are able to resolve the situation. This also means they will be closed on December 31st and will be canceling the New Year's Eve party they had planned but are working to reopen as soon as possible. The TikTok video of the incident is below: