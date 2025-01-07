Michigan Drivers Cannot Agree On a Name For This Winter Phenomenon

To kick or not to kick? That is the question.

We all know what it is but what do you call that weird chunk of ice and snow that builds-up on your car each winter? It seems no one can quite agree on a term for this winter phenomenon.

Living in Michigan during the winter is not for the faint of heart! Plain and simple, there are some hard truths we have all accepted by calling this "Water-Winter Wonderland" our home. For example, Michigan winters mean everything from your pant legs to your shoes to your car will have a thin layer of dried salt on it.

Winter in Michigan also means you'll spend more time brushing and clearing snow from your car than your actual commute takes, and you're guaranteed to leave at least one pop bottle in your car to freeze and explode overnight. But hey, it's not all bad!

A great winter stress reliever those in milder climates don't get to experience: kicking giant chunks of snow and ice off your tires.

Given the size of today's vehicles you may come across some dangerously large "road apples" this time of the year. Actually, I just went over one the other day in my car and this chunk was so massive I actually dragged it underneath my car and was genuinely worried it would cause damage.

Albeit fun to kick around, yes, these chunks of ice and snow can be dangerous no matter what you call them. If they don't damage someone else's car by lying in the road they could impact your own vehicle. According to Indiana's WTHR,

Snow and ice can collect in your car's wheel wells, leading to loss of control and tire damage.

Growing up in Michigan I have heard them called everything from "snow boogers" to "dingleberries" but what do you call the chunks of snow next to your tire?

