Michigan’s ‘Chaotic’ End Of Winter Forecast From Farmer’s Almanac
Many Michigan residents will tell you, "If you don't like the weather, wait 10 minutes," as the daily forecast can be unpredictable, regardless of the season in the Great Lakes state. And Michigan residents can expect more of the same chaotic scene to end the season.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, Michigan's weather is transitioning into a more active winter pattern, which could happen from mid-January through mid-February. This pattern suggests the potential for significant winter storms, possibly including heavy snow, freezing rain, and mixed precipitation events. Residents across the Great Lakes will soon experience Michigan's harshest winter air.
Multiple Alberta Clippers and lake effect snow events are expected to continue, with the latter part of January and early February living up to Michigan’s reputation for harsh winter weather. Here's a look at the extended forecast for winter, according to the Farmer's Almanac:
Jan 10-21 Flurries east, sunny west; cold, then turning mild
Jan 22-31 Snowy, turning cold
Feb 1-4 Rain and snow showers, mild east; heavy snow, cold west
Feb 5-8 Sunny, warmer
Feb 9-17 Rainy, warm
Feb 18-28 Rain and snow showers; mild, then turning chilly
Winter officially began Dec. 21, 2024, and doesn't end on the calendar until March 20. According to weather records from the National Weather Service, Michigan residents can expect snow into April, possibly even later.
