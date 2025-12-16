Many Michigan families are looking forward to celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family. And there's something special about waking up to a winter wonderland Christmas morning. So, what are the chances Michigan will have a white Christmas this year?

Will Michigan Have A White Christmas In 2025?

Winter arrived early in Michigan with several feet of lake-effect snow and even blizzard conditions. The Old Farmer's Almanac recognizes that when you look at weather history, Michigan can practically guarantee a blanket of snow on Christmas Day since snow begins falling earlier in the month and freezing temperatures help to avoid snow melt.' However, an early start doesn’t mean this pattern will continue.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

The Climate Prediction Center indicates that Michigan has a 40% to 60% chance of above-average temperatures through December 28th. Arctic air will lift out of the Midwest, paving the way for highs in the 30s to make a return. However, weather experts say residents shouldn't give up all hope of building a snowman for the holiday.

The National Weather Service says snow lovers can rejoice on Christmas Day, but enjoy it while it lasts:

This year, the probability of a white Christmas (at least an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning) is almost certain in Michigan. However, a big snowmelt could begin later on Christmas Day and continue into part of Monday.

20 Photos That Reveal the Quiet Beauty of Michigan in Winter From frozen lakes and snow-covered forests to peaceful, illuminated, small-town streets, these 20 shots capture Michigan at its most serene and magical—proof that winter here is a quiet wonderland.