Famously known as the "Great Lakes State" Michigan is home to over tens of thousands of bodies of water-- great and small.

However, this toxin known to be harmful to both pets and human is most likely hiding in plain sight! Here's how to keep your loved ones safe:

When it comes to the lake versus pool debate I'll admit, unless it's one of the Great Lakes I'm probably not going in. I'd rather have chemicals and red eyes than swim with slimy weeds and goose poop. Spend one summer suffering from swimmer's itch and you'll choose the same too!

Officials with the Allegan County Health Department are issuing a reminder to all local residents, but the same warning can be said for much of Michigan: look out for this harmful toxin lurking in ponds and lakes:

According to the ACHD these toxic blooms spread out of control quickly and can make both people and animals who come into contact with the water sick.

Algae are natural and important in aquatic ecosystems, but under certain conditions, some can produce toxins...do not let your pet drink the water, play in or eat scum mats, swim in the water body, or lick their fur after swimming in contaminated water

The department adds residents should be on the lookout for foam, scum, or a mat or paint-like appearance on the surface of the water that may be either green, red, blue, or brown.

If humans come into contact with the water rinse off immediately and monitor for symptoms. Contact your vet immediately if your pet appears to be sick after contact with the water. More information available here.

