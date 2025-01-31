Michigan Man From the Voice Dead by Suicide at Age 44

Sad news out of Las Vegas this week as we find out that Traverse City native, Ryan Whyte Maloney was found dead.

There's nothing more exciting for a contestant on The Voice than seeing 4 chairs turn around during your audition. So, imagine how Michigan man, Ryan Whyte felt as he sang the song "Lights" by Journey during his Season 6 audition in 2014.

All 4 judges, Usher, Shakira, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton were all blown away by that voice.

NBC's "The Voice" Season 4 Red Carpet Event Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Music has always been a huge part of Ryan's life according to People.com,

Born in Traverse City, Mich in 1981, Maloney grew up playing the guitar, violin, cello, and drums. Eventually, he landed as the frontman of the prog-rock outfit Indulge and recorded the album Tomorrow's Another Day in 2005. After 10 years of touring with the band, he began working on solo material.

Ryan Whyte was impressive on NBC's The Voice, to say the least. He was going far according to MLive,

He continued by winning his Knockout Round with a performance of “Easy.” He was eliminated in the Playoff Round after performing “Second Chance” by Shinedown.

Ryan Whyte had 3 original singles, "Hillbilly", "Michigan Moonlight" and "Living with No Directions" that got radio play on country stations in Michigan, Nevada, Colorado & California.

The night before Ryan was found dead of an apparent suicide, he posted a short video on his Instagram story showing him seemingly having a good time at a bar in Vegas.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or needs someone to talk to, please call '988' the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

READ MORE: Michigan Authorities Find 15 Pounds of Meth In Drug Bust

8 Reality Stars You Forgot Were From Michigan Reality TV has been around for decades now, making stars of "regular people". Here are 8 reality TV stars you may not have known were from Michigan. Gallery Credit: JR