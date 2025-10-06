All remaining classes were cancelled for the week after a campus-wide power outage. According to the university officials,

All students are safely located off campus and will remain so until full campus operations can be restored.

Basically, the weekend started early for nearly 1,500 students!

Located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie reported a major power outage affected multiple buildings across campus. Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on how good of a student you are, all classes scheduled classes were cancelled as of Wednesday, October 1.

While mass communications including text and email have gone out to staff and students, the university gave the following update on its official Facebook page on Wednesday:

Campus Update - Classes at Lake Superior State University are cancelled through the remainder of the week due to a campus-wide power outage that affected multiple buildings...Thank you to our students, staff, and first responders for your patience, understanding, and support as we work to keep our Laker community safe

What caused the outage?

Campus officials haven't offered any official updates on the outage other than the outage was the result of a power surge. Additional information offered up by the university's fire science department, who assisted local fire professionals, states the outage caused some buildings to fill with smoke as well as, "a few more issues."

Power was eventually restored the following day, but classes remained cancelled. Beginning Monday, October 6 campus operations and classes will resume as planned. See more here.

