Plan An Unforgettable Trip To Michigan’s Most Underrated City

No matter what season you choose to plan a vacation in Michigan, you'll have a different experience every time. And while many people choose to visit the bigger cities in the Great Lakes State, the small towns offer an unforgettable getaway hiding in plain sight. And one of those small-town gems in Michigan was ranked as one of the most underrated cities you must visit in the U.S.

Manistee County Visitors Bureau/Canva Manistee County Visitors Bureau/Canva loading...

Small Michigan Town Named The Most Underrated City In America

Prevention magazine ranked the most underrated cities in America that show off the nation's unrelenting beauty. And one small Michigan town is now getting the attention it deserves.

Get our free mobile app

Manistee, Michigan is the perfect spot to plan an unforgettable vacation. Prevention puts this 'under the radar locale' on the list for its history and natural beauty:

The old glory of Michigan and its lumber industry is on full display in Manistee. The historic city has a series of site tours that will guide you across 100 sites in the county, all of which carry some form of historical significance. You can also take a walking tour of downtown River Street and check out the beautiful boutiques and restaurants.

There's no shortage of amazing adventures in Manistee. Check out the breathtaking views of Lake Michigan with a visit to the North Pierhead Lighthouse.

Visit local beaches, the Arcadia Overlook, and The Manistee National Forest for camping, hiking, and biking. And you'll find some incredible golf courses and areas for fishing in the 'fishing capital of the Midwest'.

Make a trip to the most underrated cities in the nation and enjoy one of Michigan's small-town gems.

Read More: Two Michigan Cities Named Top-5 Cities for a Superhero

Michigan's Best Beaches 2024 Twenty beaches are in the running for " Best Michigan Beach " in a USA Today and 10best readers' poll. These glorious Michigan locations were chosen by a panel of experts and now it's up to a public vote. You can vote for your favorite once per day through May 20, 2024, at noon. Click on the title of each beach to vote for it! Once voting closes, we'll update this list to reflect the Top Ten Beaches in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Janna