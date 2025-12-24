The lottery continues to make the lives of some people easier. It seems like every day there's a new person in Michigan taking home a huge jackpot from a lottery win. I will always believe that the lottery and gambling are games that involve nothing but pure luck and I don't have enough of that to win.

Some people have managed to find enough luck in the world to win the lottery not just once but multiple times. There are some people who have a strategy and play the same lottery game every day, there are others who will rotate and play different games daily, and then there are the players who just play when they randomly feel like it or have extra cash.

These players seem to be the ones that win the most as the stories are always someone who just randomly stopped in a store and decided to play. They would eventually win and have their lives changed as they are drastically richer from one drastic decision. The concept of the lottery is exciting and fascinating, but I just can't convince myself to play. Maybe I should, considering there were just 2 more winning tickets sold in Michigan.

How Often Do You Play The Lottery? Which Lottery Games Do You Play?

MLive Reports:

While no one won the massive $1.43 billion Powerball jackpot in the Dec. 20 drawing, two tickets sold in Michigan did win a $1 million prize. The tickets matched all five white numbers drawn -- 4-5-28-52-69 -- to win the $1 million prize. Had the players matched the red Powerball, they would have won the jackpot. The winning tickets were sold at the Murphy USA gas station located at 4888 W U.S. Highway 10, Ludington and Mister A’s Party Shoppe, 19210 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms.

Read More: Michigan Man Wins $6 Million From Lottery Super Raffle

Those winners will have a year to go and collect their winnings before they are relinquished. Lottery players in Michigan should remember to check their tickets immediately as unclaimed winnings are handed over to the state school aid fund.

