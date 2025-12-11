Warm UP your holiday with this U.P. tradition!

While we all know that pasties are a Yooper favorite, have you ever heard of Trenary Toast? This extra stale toast has been staple of Michigan's Upper Peninsula since the 1930s!

Get our free mobile app

How it All Began:

Trenary Home Bakery began in 1928, founded by Finnish immigrant Jorma Syrannen, whose family brought their traditional bread-making skills to Trenary, Michigan. Their recipe was modeled after the Finnish “Korppu,” or rusk, the predecessor to today’s famous Trenary Toast.

At the heart of Trenary Toast is a sweet, twice-baked bread coated in cinnamon and sugar. Its second trip through the oven removes every bit of moisture, giving the toast its signature extra-loud crunch! Because the bread is extra-hard and crunchy it's typically dunked in a hot beverage to soften it up. However, I just found a new way to consume Trenary Toast that could become my next favorite holiday tradition:

Eggnog Trenary French Toast

The humorous Yooper lifestyle page, Yooper Pasty, recently shared an original recipe for Eggnog Trenary French Toast that has piqued my curiosity and my tastebuds. Here's how you can make your own at home this holiday season:

In a baking dish, prepare a mixture of 3 eggs, half a cup of eggnog, a dash of salt, and a splash of vanilla.

Whisk together until well blended.

Soak six slices of Trenary Cinnamon Toast in the mixture for 30 minutes on each side. NOTE: If you try this with regular bread, soak in mixture only for a minute or so per side. Otherwise the bread will fall apart.

Fry in butter over medium heat until golden brown. Once you taste this you will make it a Yooper Holiday tradition.

Where to Find It:

all 50 states--even overseas! In fact, according to the company the majority of their overseas shipments are to active-duty military missing a taste of home. I've also heard of pasty shops, like If you can't make it all the way Up North this season, the bakery also ships to--even overseas! In fact, according to the company the majority of their overseas shipments are to active-duty military missing a taste of home. I've also heard of pasty shops, like U.P. North in Richland , carrying the traditional Yooper delicacy. Happy holidays!

Christmas Tree Laws From the Michigan Fire Marshal rules to and merry Christmas. Believe it or not there are actuallyto Christmas and your décor. The Michigan State Fire Marshal encourages you and your family to follow these guidelines to ensure you have a safemerry Christmas. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Enjoy Winter Fun at These 3 West Michigan Outdoor Ice Rinks Michigan is a " Water-Winter Wonderland ". What better way to enjoy a beautiful snowy day than with friends, fire pits, and cocoa at your favorite ice skating rink? Discover these three outdoor skating rinks located in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon