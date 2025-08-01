Can you legally cut a branch off of your neighbor's tree that's hanging over your fence? The answer might surprise you.

When those tree branches start reaching over your fence, do you know how to handle it without being a birch? Here's how you can handle this situation and still be a tree-rrific neighbor.

Let's be honest here. Few things can make your life as miserable as a ticked-off neighbor can. There are limb-its to what you can do.

Michigan's law on this situation isn't exactly cut and dry, according to Farm Bureau Insurance.

The law allows the tree to be trimmed. However, you cannot cross the property line without your neighbor’s consent. You can only trim or cut what is on your property. This should be done with caution though. If your trimming causes irreparable harm to the tree (kills the tree or diminishes the value), then you could be criminally and/or civilly liable. Monetary damages can be steep!

Many people may think that as long as part of the tree is over their property line, they can just twigg out with a chainsaw. But you need to make sure you are not damaging the tree.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Welcomes The Return Of The 35th Annual "Parade Of Homes"

Cutting Branch from Neighbor's Tree on Your Property: Best Practices

Know your property line. You might have to hire a surveyor if you can't find the iron property stakes that are usually buried about 6 inches underground. Communicate. Have a conversation with your neighbor. Giving your neighbor the courtesy of a heads-up could go a long way. Politely inform your neighbor(s) that you are just trimming the parts of the tree that hang over and/or touch your property. Don't be a bad neighbor. This should go without saying, but don't cut or remove trees or branches that are not on your property.

Just do the right thing and everything will be Pine...I mean fine. We're rooting for you.

OK, enough tree puns.

